Jones stuck out during Saturday's practice, making multiple catches against All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones was a standout during the team's mandatory minicamp and that play has reportedly carried over into the start of training camp. Signed as a UDFA with the Saints in 2014, Jones spent the majority of last season as a member of the Chiefs' practice squad. He earned some run with the first-team offense during Saturday's session and could be a darkhorse candidate for reps as the team's third receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley if he continues to impress.