Jones stuck out during Saturday's practice, making multiple catches against All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Jones was a standout during the team's mandatory minicamp and that play has reportedly carried over into the start of training camp. Signed as a UDFA with the Saints in 2014, Jones spent the majority of last season as a member of the Chiefs' practice squad. He earned some run with the first-team offense during Saturday's session and could be a darkhorse candidate for reps as the team's third receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley if he continues to impress.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories