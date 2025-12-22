The Chiefs signed Buechele off the Bills' practice squad Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With both Patrick Mahomes (knee) and Gardner Minshew (knee) likely sidelined for the remainder of the season, Buechele provides the Chiefs with much-needed depth at quarterback. The SMU product has never played in an NFL game since going undrafted in 2021. Buechele will likely compete with Chris Oladokun for Kansas City's starting QB spot throughout the week ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Broncos.