Buechele signed his one-year tender with the Chiefs on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Buechele was originally an exclusive rights free agent but will now be tied to the Chiefs for the 2023 campaign, where he spent time on both the practice squad and active roster a season ago. The 25-year-old should have the same role again this year, as Blaine Gabbert is expected to backup Patrick Mahomes.