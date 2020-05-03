Play

Chiefs' Shea Patterson: Latches on with KC

Patterson signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 23-year-old remained unsigned following the initial wave of UDFA deals after the draft last weekend, but he'll now receive an NFL opportunity in Kansas City. He'll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad with Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne entrenched as the team's top-two quarterbacks. Patterson had an inconsistent career at Michigan and completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his final collegiate season.

Our Latest Stories