Chiefs' Shea Patterson: Latches on with KC
Patterson signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The 23-year-old remained unsigned following the initial wave of UDFA deals after the draft last weekend, but he'll now receive an NFL opportunity in Kansas City. He'll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad with Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne entrenched as the team's top-two quarterbacks. Patterson had an inconsistent career at Michigan and completed 56 percent of his passes for 3,061 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his final collegiate season.
