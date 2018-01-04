Price signed a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs on Wednesday, per the NFL Media Site's official transaction log.

Price started the season as a depth cornerback and special teams player with the Ravens, but a preseason concussion led to him being placed on injured reserve, and ultimately released once healthy in October. The 26-year-old was active for six games with the Colts and Ravens since going undrafted in 2013, recording one tackle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories