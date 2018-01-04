Chiefs' Sheldon Price: Signs future deal with Chiefs
Price signed a reserve/future deal with the Chiefs on Wednesday, per the NFL Media Site's official transaction log.
Price started the season as a depth cornerback and special teams player with the Ravens, but a preseason concussion led to him being placed on injured reserve, and ultimately released once healthy in October. The 26-year-old was active for six games with the Colts and Ravens since going undrafted in 2013, recording one tackle.
More News
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...