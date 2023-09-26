Moore notched four receptions (on six targets) for 42 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win against Chicago.

Moore was also targeted a seventh time, though that play was scrapped due to a defensive offside. That said, two of his official six targets came when backup Blaine Gabbert was in after the Chiefs went up 41-0 on the Bears early in the second half, and they accounted for 17 of his 42 receiving yards on the day. Moore did reach pay dirt in Week 3, but he remains an inconsistent producer from a fantasy standpoint. He will likely be a touchdown-dependent option potentially worth rostering in deeper or dynasty fantasy formats.