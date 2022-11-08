Moore didn't catch his lone target during Sunday's 20-17 overtime victory versus the Titans.
Moore hasn't been relied on for a heavy role during his rookie campaign, logging no more than a 33 percent offensive snap share in a game thus far. However, given the draft capital the team put into Moore -- a second-round pick -- it's unlikely he will be forgotten yet. Still, the Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline and already sport three capable options in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman, along with star tight end Travis Kelce, so there may be few snaps remaining for Moore this season.