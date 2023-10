Moore posted one reception (on three targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 24-9 defeat versus Denver.

Moore hasn't surpassed two receptions in a game since Week 3 and finished third among wideouts with just 33 offensive snaps, trailing Rashee Rice (37) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (35). There's little reason to roster Moore in any but dynasty or deep fantasy formats, considering how widespread the targets are outside of Travis Kelce.