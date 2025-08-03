Moore (hamstring) is practicing Sunday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Prior to Sunday, Moore hadn't practiced since exiting early Tuesday due to a hamstring injury. The issue doesn't appear to have been serious since Moore is back on the field less than a week later. Moore is trying to cement his place in a Chiefs wideout pecking order that is unsettled beyond top three options Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown (ankle).