Moore caught one of three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills.

Moore once again had a quiet game with limited opportunities in Kansas City's offensive attack. However, he has seen his snap percentage increase in recent weeks as the Chiefs look to get the talented rookie involved more in the offense. If this trend continues, Moore could be an intriguing fantasy option down the stretch based on his playmaking ability. With that said, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound wideout will be difficult to rely in a Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.