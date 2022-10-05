Moore caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Moore played 22 offensive snaps in Week 4, marking his highest total of the season so far. It's possible the Kansas City coaching staff is making an effort to get the rookie more involved as the season goes on, as his playmaking ability would be a great weapon for the Chiefs' high-flying offense. With that said, Moore operated as the team's No. 4 wideout behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is spreading the ball around to his pass catchers thus far, so Moore's piece of the offensive pie could continue to be limited barring injuries to his fellow receivers. The 22-year-old's increased usage is a promising sign, but he'll likely be difficult to trust for fantasy in a Week 5 matchup with the Raiders.