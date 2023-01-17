Moore (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Moore sat out the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Raiders on Jan. 7 due to a laceration on his right hand, but he looks to be feeling fine coming out of Kansas City's bye week during the opening round of the postseason. Kansas City could remain without Mecole Hardman (pelvis) for Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars, but his absence didn't open up extensive work for Moore when the rookie last suited up Week 17 against the Broncos. Moore recorded three catches for 33 yards on four targets in that contest but played just 26 percent of the Chiefs' snaps on offense.