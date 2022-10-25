Moore didn't reel in his lone target during Sunday's 44-23 win versus San Francisco.
Moore also fumbled a punt, which was recovered by the 49ers, so it wasn't exactly a banner day for the rookie wideout. Moore also logged just 14 offensive snaps (22 percent), so he's likely nothing more than a stash for dynasty and deep leagues at this juncture. Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Sacantlying and JuJu Smith-Schuster rank ahead of him in the pecking order. Still, Moore could unlock a more prominent role if one of the group misses time, given his versatility to play both in the slot and out wide.