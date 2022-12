Moore tallied one reception (on two targets) for seven yards during Sunday's 34-28 win over the Broncos.

Moore posted just one touch for a second straight week after tallying five catches each in Weeks 11 and 12. The rookie's role hasn't grown much as the season has gone on, having yet to play 50-plus percent of the snaps in a game, but he has played 39-plus percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last four. Still, Moore's primarily a stash in dynasty and keeper formats at this point.