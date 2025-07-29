Moore left Tuesday's training camp practice due to a hamstring injury, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Moore may have been pulled as a precautionary measure, but it does put his availability over the next few days in question. The 2022 second-rounder needs all the reps he can get, as he is competing for a depth spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster after being limited to just six regular-season games in 2024 due to an abdominal injury. The absences of Moore, Xavier Worthy (head) and Hollywood Brown (ankle) will give Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton and Jason Brownlee the opportunity to get more reps on offense during team drills.