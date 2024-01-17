Moore (knee) is practicing Wednesday, opening his 21-day window for a return from injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moore thus has a chance to return during the playoffs, and perhaps as soon as Sunday's game in Buffalo. He doesn't figure to get a lot of playing time, however, as his role was scaled back a few weeks prior to the knee injury that sent him to injured reserve in mid-December. Reduced playing time for Moore helped facilitate more snaps for Rashee Rice and, to a lesser extent, Justin Watson.