Chiefs GM Brett Veach suggested Wednesday that Moore will start the season in an every-down role, Jesse Newell of the KC Star reports.

Veach said fellow young receivers Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross will start the year as "package" players but could eventually progress to every-down roles. Moore apparently is already there, earning a top-three spot this summer after spending most of his rookie season fourth or fifth on the depth chart. He and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the favorites to lead Kansas City's WRs in snaps Week 1 against Detroit, though Kadarius Toney (knee) could also be a big part of the passing game if he's healthy enough to play.