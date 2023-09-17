Moore caught three of four targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-9 win over Jacksonville.

Moore caught a nine-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half. It was the first regular-season receiving touchdown for the 2022 second-round draft pick, who also caught one in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Most of Moore's yardage came on Kansas City's last pass of the game, as he got free for a 54-yard gain to convert a crucial third down. Moore will look to build on this performance in Week 3 against the Bears.