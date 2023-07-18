Moore appears set to enter training camp as the Chiefs' top slot receivers after an impressive showing in mandatory minicamp last month, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "Skyy's worked real hard this offseason," head coach Andy Reid said during minicamp. "He looks like he's on the same page with Patrick [Mahomes]. Let's keep on advancing as we go. He'll do that because he's wired right to do that."

Moore had some notable ball-security issues as a return man and was limited to a part-time role on offense as a reserve wideout during his rookie season, finishing with just 22 catches for 250 yards and no touchdowns across 33 targets. Though the Chiefs didn't lean on him much to fill in for the departed Tyreek Hill in 2022, Moore looks like he'll be asked to serve as more of a direct replacement in 2023 for JuJu Smith-Schuster, who left for the Patriots in free agency. Moore already seems to have an early edge on locking down the slot receiver job, but he'll need to continue to shine in training camp and the preseason in order to hold off the likes of Rashee Rice, Justin Watson and Justyn Ross for the gig. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney are the Chiefs' other two projected starting wideouts.