Moore (hamstring) participated in Saturday's practice, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
This follows a statement from the rookie second-rounder Friday in which he told Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com that he's "100 percent" after dealing with a hamstring issue during the offseason program. On Saturday, coach Andy Reid noted Moore "looked smooth and strong," and "his leg looked like it healed up well." Now that Moore is healthy, he'll look to make inroads in a wide receiver group that lost Tyreek Hill this offseason, leaving the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Moore to vie for slotting at the top of the depth chart.