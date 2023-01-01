Moore won't return to Sunday's game against the Broncos after suffering a hand injury.
Prior to being forced out of the contest, Moore caught three of his four targets for 33 yards. In his absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Kadarius Toney will handle Kansas City's Week 17 wide receiver duties.
