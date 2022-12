Moore logged zero targets during Sunday's 27-24 defeat versus the Bengals but rushed once for 12 yards.

Moore hasn't really seized a consistent role in the Chiefs' offense, but he's taken on a slightly more significant role over the last few weeks following the injuries to Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and Kadrius Toney (hamstring). Moore did collect five passes in each of the previous two games, so he does have a bit more upside than he displayed in this one.