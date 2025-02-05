Moore (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Moore has been on injured reserve since late October due to a core-muscle injury, which was severe enough for the 2022 second-round pick to be placed on injured reserve. His practice window to return from IR opened this past Thursday, and on Friday's injury report he was officially listed as doubtful for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday. However, Moore would give himself a better chance at being activated from IR and playing Sunday were he to fully participate in either or both of the next two practices this week.