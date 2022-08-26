Moore didn't see an official target but returned two punts for 51 yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Packers.

The 2022 second-round pick was the intended target of a Chad Henne incompletion deep down the sideline on Kansas City's second possession of the game, but the play was wiped out by defensive pass interference. Moore's role on offense this preseason has been almost exclusively as a deep threat, and he may be taking over Mecole Hardman's spot from last season while Hardman moves into Tyreek Hill's.