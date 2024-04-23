Moore isn't a lock to make the 2024 roster, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

The 2022 second-round pick has averaged 1.4 catches for 16.5 yards through 30 regular-season games, mostly serving as Kansas City's fourth or fifth wide receiver. It won't be surprising if Moore ends up earning a depth job again, though his fate partially depends on how things play out with the 2024 NFL Draft, Rashee Rice's legal situation and Kadarius Toney's health, among other factors. Rice and free-agent signing Marquise Brown figure to play a lot when available, though neither can exactly be called reliable at this point in time. Even so, Moore's lack of playing time and production through two seasons suggests he's not the most likely beneficiary in the event things go south for Rice and/or Brown. The Chiefs seem more optimistic about Toney and Justin Watson, and they might devote an early draft pick to the position.