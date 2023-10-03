Moore didn't reel in either of his targets during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jets.

Moore finished the game behind only Justin Watson in snap count, but it remains a desolate fantasy landscape among the wide receivers in terms of fantasy impact since the departure of Tyreek Hill for Miami. Despite the healthy playing time, Moore finished behind Rashee Rice (five) and Noah Gray (three) in targets, along with Travis Kelce (nine), and he matched Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney with two. The passing game, on the whole, displayed some struggles, with Patrick Mahomes tossing multiple interceptions for the first time since Week 14 of last season. Next week's matchup against the Vikings should provide the passing attack with an opportunity to get back on track.