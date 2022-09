Moore wasn't targeted across his eight snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts.

Moore has played just 10 offensive snaps over the Chiefs' last two games and hasn't been targeted in either contest. While Kansas City has all its passing-game options available, Moore looks like he'll be largely relegated to special-teams duties. Even his role as a return man could be on thin ice, as he had a muffed punt in the first quarter that sent up the Colts' first touchdown of the day.