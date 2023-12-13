Moore was unable to secure his lone target in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bills.

Moore was held without a catch for the third time this season, while playing just 35 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps Sunday. Through 13 games, the second-year wideout has posted just 21 catches for 244 yards and one touchdown, underwhelming fantasy managers hoping for a breakout sophomore campaign entering the season. With limited opportunities in Kansas City's struggling offense, Moore is not a reliable fantasy option in most formats. Moore and the Chiefs are set to visit the Patriots in Week 15.