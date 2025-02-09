Moore (abdomen) was not activated off injured reserve on Saturday and has been ruled out for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Moore was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but he was unable to progress enough in his recovery from an abdominal injury to be activated off IR. Moore will finish the 2024 campaign having played just six regular-season games without recording a catch.
More News
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Officially doubtful for Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Logs another limited practice•
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Limited to open week•
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Listed as doubtful for Super Bowl•
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Practice window opens Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Not expected to return in postseason•