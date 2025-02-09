Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moore (abdomen) was not activated off injured reserve on Saturday and has been ruled out for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Moore was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but he was unable to progress enough in his recovery from an abdominal injury to be activated off IR. Moore will finish the 2024 campaign having played just six regular-season games without recording a catch.

More News