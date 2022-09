Moore hauled in their only target for 30 yards during Sunday's 44-21 win over Arizona.

Moore wasn't heavily involved in the offensive gameplan in the opener, logging just 13 total snaps on offense. However, his lone reception did come while Patrick Mahomes was under center early in the second half. He could move up in the pecking order should other wideouts miss time, but it appears he's mainly in development mode early in the season.