Moore hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards during Thursday's 19-8 victory over Denver.

Moore has just four catches for 33 yards on eight targets to his name over the last three games, so the second-year wideout doesn't seem to be making much headway in the fantasy realm. There are simply no reliable fantasy wide receivers on the Chiefs on a week-to-week basis with a deep but rather mediocre room rotating in, so Moore can be left on the waiver wire in the vast majority of fantasy formats.