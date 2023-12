Moore (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Moore will miss the remainder of the regular season. He left Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots due to knee swelling, and the injury is significant enough to require a stint on injured reserve. Moore finishes his disappointing sophomore season with 21 catches for 244 yards on 38 targets, three carries for 23 yards and zero scrimmage touchdowns.