Moore caught two of three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 21-14 victory versus the Dolphins.

Moore logged just 25 percent of the offensive snaps for the Chiefs in Week 9, his lowest percentage of the season. His stat line falls on par with previous weeks, with his two grabs matching his output in three of the previous four games, but he did finish with his highest receiving yardage total since Week 3 against the Bears. Regardless, there's little to get excited about surrounding the second-year wideout's fantasy prospects the rest of the way.