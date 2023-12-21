Moore (knee) could return this season if the team advances far enough in the playoffs, according to head coach Andy Reid, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Moore won't be eligible to return until the divisional round of the playoffs after going on injured reserve Monday, so it sounds like it's possible he may only need the minimum of four weeks to recover. The Western Michigan product ended his second regular season with very similar stats as his rookie campaign, making just 21 catches on 38 targets for 244 yards and a touchdown, despite playing 174 more snaps on offense.