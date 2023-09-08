Moore failed to bring in any of his three targets and rushed once for four yards in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

No one member of the Chiefs' pass-catching corps saw a major boost in production from the absence of Travis Kelce (knee), and Moore couldn't do anything with his three opportunities. The second-year wideout will be one of several explosive components of Kansas City's air attack this season, but Patrick Mahomes targeted a total of 12 players Thursday in Kelce's absence, so the night wasn't exactly a good gauge of how matters will evolve on that side of the ball. Moore will be one of multiple members of the receiving corps looking to atone for an underwhelming opener during a Week 2 road matchup against the Jaguars a week from Sunday.