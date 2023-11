Moore gathered in all three targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 31-17 victory over the Raiders.

Moore hadn't tallied more than a pair of catches in a game since Week 3 and hasn't finished with more receiving yards since then, either. That said, neither his receptions nor receiving yards are particularly impressive from a fantasy standpoint. The second-year wideout hasn't found pay dirt since Week 2 and can safely remain on the waiver wire in most formats.