Moore secured one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Packers.

Moore's 44 offensive snap total was the second-highest of all Chiefs wide receivers Sunday, behind Rashee Rice (44), but ahead of Justin Watson (40), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (33) and Kadarius Toney (12). The second-year wideout continues to underwhelm with limited opportunities and should not be considered a viable fantasy option in most formats. Moore's next opportunity to bouce back from Sunday's one-catch performance will be a Week 14 matchup with the Bills, a game with shootout potential.