Moore logged two receptions (on three targets) for 15 yards during Monday's 30-29 win versus Las Vegas.
Moore did see a slight uptick to 25 offensive snaps in this one, marking a career-high total on that front. It also represents back-to-back weeks the rookie has posted career-best outputs. To be fair, the Chiefs trailed 17-0 and 20-7 in this one, so there was a more pass-heavy approach than usual that likely contributed to Moore's uptick. Still, it's an encouraging sign to see Moore a bit more involved in the offense.