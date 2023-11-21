Moore had one reception (on two targets) for four yards during Monday's 21-17 defeat against the Eagles.

Moore hasn't hauled in more than two passes since Week 3 and turned in his lowest receiving total since Week 4's goose egg Monday night. He also has outputs of 11, 15 and eight yards among his last five contests, so there's little to get excited about regarding the second-year wideout's fantasy prospects. He did, at least, see an uptick in playing time again, logging 51 percent of the offensive snaps after logging just 23 percent last time out, but he hasn't drawn more than three targets in any of the last four games.