Moore caught all two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Vikings.

Moore's production is a slight upgrade from the empty outing in the receptions column last week, though he also tallied a pair of rushes for 19 yards against the Jets. Either way, Moore reverted to being a fantasy dud after a couple of promising outings in Weeks 2 and 3, when he combined for seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Until there is an upswing in the second-year wideout's production, he can be left on the bench or waiver wire in most formats.