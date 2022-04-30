The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 54th overall.

Moore (5-foot-10, 195 pounds) is a bit short but well-built, and he pairs that dense frame with 4.41 speed to make for an explosive downfield threat at receiver. Moore might fit best in the slot, where his lack of height is less of an issue, but he should also be a viable fit at outside receiver thanks to his speed. Moore was highly productive at Western Michigan, where he was easily a better prospect than former teammate and 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge. Moore will compete with Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for targets behind Travis Kelce and de facto No. 1 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.