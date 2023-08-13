Moore started but was not targeted in limited action during Sunday's 26-24 preseason-opening loss to the Saints.

Moore began the game alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson in Kansas City's first-team offense. However, with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes featuring for just one drive, Moore too was withdrawn early on, allowing rookies Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross more opportunities. Coming off just 22 catches last season, Moore -- a 2022 second-rounder -- could grow in importance in the buildup to the upcoming campaign, as fellow wideout Kadarius Toney (knee) is likely out for the preseason.