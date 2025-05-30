Moore (abdomen) has been participating in Chiefs' OTAs this week, John Dillon of Chiefs Wire reports.
Moore was inactive for the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Eagles due to the injury, but he's healthy again after appearing in just six contests last season. Moore was inactive from Week 8 onward in 2024 and is likely running out of chances in Kansas City as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.
