Moore caught five of six targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Rams.

While another lost fumble on a punt return may end up costing him those duties on a permanent basis, Moore made up for it by leading Kansas City in receptions on the afternoon, even if the receptions didn't result in much yardage. The rookie has caught five passes in back-to-back games as he takes advantage of injuries to Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), giving him some deep-league fantasy intrigue heading into a Week 13 clash with the Bengals.