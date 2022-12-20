Moore compiled zero targets during Sunday's 30-24 overtime victory versus the Texans.
Moore played just 38 percent of the snaps in this one and failed to draw a target for the second time in the last three weeks. He's not worth rostering in any format outside of dynasty and the deepest redraft formats, as the rookie hasn't logged more than 44 percent of the offensive snaps in a game all season.
