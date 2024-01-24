Moore (knee) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Moore, whose 21-day window for the Chiefs to evaluate him for a return from injured reserve was opened Jan. 17, wasn't able to suit up for last weekend's divisional-round win over the Bills, and he still isn't ready to practice. As such, Moore is looking like an unlikely candidate to be cleared in time for Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup against the Ravens, though he'll still have two more chances to prove his health on the practice field. It's quite possible that Kansas City is evaluating him with a potential Super Bowl return in mind, should the team advance that far.