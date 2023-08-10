Moore is dominating first-team snaps in two-wide formations at training camp, Jesse Newell of the KC Star reports.

Newell also mentions that Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross have only occasionally mixed in with the starters and "overwhelmingly" are working with the second unit. Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, on the other hand, primarily have caught passes from Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Monday that he expects Kadarius Toney (knee) to be ready for Week 1, which would give the Chiefs another candidate to start at wide receiver