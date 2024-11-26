Shrader (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Shrader made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's win over the Panthers. It's unclear when or how he was injured, but the Chiefs have a quick Week 13 turnaround with a Friday game against the Raiders. Kansas City signed veteran kicker Matthew Wright to its practice squad Tuesday.