Shrader did not have any field-goal tries but converted all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-21 loss at Buffalo.
Shrader wasn't asked to do much in his debut with the Chiefs, but he wasn't one of the reasons they suffered their first loss of the season in Week 11. Kansas City will travel to take on Carolina in Week 12.
